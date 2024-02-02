The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops New Release Date with Film's Teaser - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Dilji Dosanjh in the lead, released the first teaser on Friday. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa and Rhea Kapoor. It will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the teaser, captioning it, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew coming in theatres this March! The first teaser for the film shows Bebo, Kriti, and Tabu walking with their backs to the camera. The three are seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

The lead cast of The Crew includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It tells the narrative of three women and is billed as a comedy set against the backdrop of a struggling aviation business. However, their fates lead to some unjustified situations, and they become entangled in a web of lies.

Kapil Sharma will appear in a cameo role in The Crew. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 22, but the filmmakers chose to push the release date by one week. Meanwhile, Kareena will appear next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in the key roles. Kriti, on the other hand, will appear in the romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Tabu will star in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, with Ajay Devgn.