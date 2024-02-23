Crew First-Look Posters: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti as Air Hostesses Are Ready to 'Steal, Risk, Fake It'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Crew First-Look Posters: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti as Air Hostesses Are Ready to 'Steal, Risk, Fake It'

The first-look posters of the highly anticipated film Crew have been unveiled on Friday. The posters feature the lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu as air hostesses.

Hyderabad: One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, Crew shines with a cast of powerhouse talents including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Since its announcement, the movie has piqued the interest of audiences, particularly with the reveal of the release date. The excitement soared to new levels when the makers unveiled striking first-look posters featuring the trio of leading actors.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared the first-look posters showcasing the leading cast as air hostesses. The posters show the actors in their vibrant red uniforms, radiating elegance and confidence as they strike poses inside the airplane cabin.

Kareena's poster captures a bold spirit with the message 'Steal It', while Tabu reflects a spirit of adventure with 'Risk It', and Kriti Sanon entices with 'Fake It'.

Sharing the posters, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma. (sic)"

Helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie is backed by a stellar production team comprising Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Alongside the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh, with a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. Set as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises an unforgettable movie-watching experience. The film will hit theaters on March 29 of this year.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

READ MORE

  1. The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops New Release Date with Film's Teaser - Watch
  2. The Crew and Metro...In Dino to hit big screens in a week's gap, release dates locked
  3. Sonam Kapoor poses with 'The Crew' Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor in London, see pics

TAGGED:

Crew movieCrew Film First PostersKareena Kapoor KhanKriti Sanon

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.