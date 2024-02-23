Crew First-Look Posters: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti as Air Hostesses Are Ready to 'Steal, Risk, Fake It'

Hyderabad: One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, Crew shines with a cast of powerhouse talents including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Since its announcement, the movie has piqued the interest of audiences, particularly with the reveal of the release date. The excitement soared to new levels when the makers unveiled striking first-look posters featuring the trio of leading actors.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared the first-look posters showcasing the leading cast as air hostesses. The posters show the actors in their vibrant red uniforms, radiating elegance and confidence as they strike poses inside the airplane cabin.

Kareena's poster captures a bold spirit with the message 'Steal It', while Tabu reflects a spirit of adventure with 'Risk It', and Kriti Sanon entices with 'Fake It'.

Sharing the posters, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma. (sic)"

Helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie is backed by a stellar production team comprising Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Alongside the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh, with a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. Set as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises an unforgettable movie-watching experience. The film will hit theaters on March 29 of this year.