Crew X Review: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's Wacky Heist Comedy Gets Thumbs up from Netizens

Hyderabad: Today, as Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, hits the screens, it's hard not to recall the last time a film led by an all-female cast hit theaters. The latest in this genre was 2018's Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy comedy by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. After almost six years, the same creators delight the audience with another quirky entertainer led by women.

Anticipation for Crew soared after the trailer dropped on March 16. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, known for Lootcase and TVF Tripling, the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience, going by the early reactions from netizens on X, formerly Twitter.

Post the initial screenings, netizens took to X to voice their opinions on the film. Based on the early responses, Crew seems to have struck a chord. The film's unabashed energy, coupled with the sass and substance of its leading ladies, seems to have won over the audience.

Clocking in at 118 minutes, the film received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it suitable for all age groups with parental guidance recommended for children under 12. Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew appears to have resonated well with the audience.

Users on X are applauding Crew as an absolute joyride, praising its fresh concept and witty one-liners. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's performances elevate the film to another level. Netizens also commend Rajesh Krishnan's direction for crafting a smart and crisp narrative that keeps the audience engaged, hooked, and thoroughly entertained.

While Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti receive praise for their terrific camaraderie, other key players also contribute significantly to their respective roles. Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Trupti Khamkar have also charmed the audience.

Here's what tweeple have to say about Crew:

Sharing his opinion on Crew a user expresses, "Funnily Fantastic! #CrewMovie is an incredible ride, boasting an original idea, entertaining plot, hilarious one-liners, and an amazing soundtrack. The trio of #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, and #KritiSanon shine in this madcap adventure. Their chemistry and timing are outstanding. Director #RajeshKrishnan delivers an easy-breezy and light-hearted fun movie that offers full paisa vasool entertainment. Verdict: Go With Your Crew & Enjoy this Fun Ride."

Another user chimes in, "Crew is Hilarious, Engaging, Funny, Entertaining with Electrifying Performances by #Tabu, #KritiSanon & #KareenaKapoorKhan. Overall CREW will Surely Entertain You 🤩 WATCH IT."

Echoing similar sentiments, a user writes, "ENTERTAINING! A laughter-filled journey with comedy, excellent dialogues, and electrifying performances by #Tabu and the Package Of Humour 😂 Gripping and Engaging. ENTERTAINMENT At its Peak! Crew is turbo-charged by a terrific trio of performers #Tabu, @kritisanon, #Kareenakapoor. A must Watch."

Describing it as an absolute entertainer, another user remarks, "It's fresh, hilarious with a good story and awesome dialogues. Go and watch with your family 😁."

Crew competes with movies like Randeep Hootda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express for the audience's attention. Nonetheless, Crew is set to enjoy the limelight until the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on April 10.