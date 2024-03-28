Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Starrer to Open with Decent Numbers

Hyderabad: The highly awaited movie, Crew, featuring Bollywood actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon has generated a significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. The comedy-drama is set to release on March 29, with industry experts predicting a successful box office performance. The pre-booking for the movie commenced on March 26 and is already indicating a positive reception.

Industry tracker Sacnilk's reports reveal that the directorial debut of Rajesh A Krishnan has already sold 35,667 tickets for the first day, amassing a promising Rs 78.32 lakh in advance ticket sales. Film analysts Taran Adarsh and Akshay Rathi, while speaking to a newswire, stated that they foresee a strong opening for the movie, projecting it to be a box office hit.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Experts predict that the film will garner decent numbers on the opening day and thrive on positive word-of-mouth. While Akshay Rathi estimates a collection of Rs 5 to 6 crore on the first day, Taran Adarsh expects a more ambitious figure of Rs 8 to 10 crores. Nevertheless, both analysts think that it's too early to provide an exact figure and emphasised the significance of audience reception in determining the movie's success.

Titled previously as The Crew, the forthcoming flick marks Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's first collaboration. Additionally, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will make an appearance in this film. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is set in the background of the struggling airline industry.