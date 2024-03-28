Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Starrer to Open with Decent Numbers

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Starrer to Open with Decent Numbers

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's film Crew will hit the theatres tomorrow, March 29. The comedy-drama, as per trade analysts, will earn decent collections on the release day and will rise owing to positive word-of-mouth.

Hyderabad: The highly awaited movie, Crew, featuring Bollywood actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon has generated a significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. The comedy-drama is set to release on March 29, with industry experts predicting a successful box office performance. The pre-booking for the movie commenced on March 26 and is already indicating a positive reception.

Industry tracker Sacnilk's reports reveal that the directorial debut of Rajesh A Krishnan has already sold 35,667 tickets for the first day, amassing a promising Rs 78.32 lakh in advance ticket sales. Film analysts Taran Adarsh and Akshay Rathi, while speaking to a newswire, stated that they foresee a strong opening for the movie, projecting it to be a box office hit.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Experts predict that the film will garner decent numbers on the opening day and thrive on positive word-of-mouth. While Akshay Rathi estimates a collection of Rs 5 to 6 crore on the first day, Taran Adarsh expects a more ambitious figure of Rs 8 to 10 crores. Nevertheless, both analysts think that it's too early to provide an exact figure and emphasised the significance of audience reception in determining the movie's success.

Titled previously as The Crew, the forthcoming flick marks Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's first collaboration. Additionally, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will make an appearance in this film. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is set in the background of the struggling airline industry.

READ MORE

  1. Will Kareena Kapoor Brace Famous Size Zero Look From 'Tashan' Again? Know Here
  2. Kriti Sanon's Pictures with Mystery Man Sparks Dating Rumours
  3. Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns on 'Fire Mode' in This High-Energy Track

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.