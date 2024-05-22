Anil Kapoor to Host Bigg Boss OTT 3? Makers Confirm Show Will Launch in June

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss OTT lovers as the highly anticipated teaser for season 3 has been released, revealing that the show will begin in June. The teaser promises that this season will be unlike any other, with unforgettable moments that will overshadow all previous seasons.

Initially, fans were expecting the show to kick off in May, but a slight delay led to heightened anticipation and curiosity about the upcoming season. JioCinema has now put an end to the wait by releasing a teaser for all the excited Bigg Boss OTT enthusiasts. Last month, JioCinema hinted at the show's upcoming arrival, but there were no updates after that.

The latest teaser, however, has provided a significant update, confirming that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start streaming live in June. The promo ends with the narrator's bold statement, "Yeh season hoga Khaas, hoga Jhakaas," a phrase that is unmistakably associated with actor Anil Kapoor. This has sparked speculation that Kapoor might be hosting the show.

The teaser takes viewers on a nostalgic trip, revisiting some of the most memorable moments from previous seasons. It features a dramatic fight scene between Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdeva from Bigg Boss OTT 2, as well as Shehnaaz's iconic "Sadda Kutta Kutta" dialogue. The makers are confident that this season will surpass all previous ones, making it a truly unforgettable experience for fans.

Interestingly, a report by a newswire suggests that Salman Khan might not be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to date issues. Instead, other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor were being considered for the role. The use of Anil Kapoor's signature phrase in the teaser has led many to believe that he will be the host of this season.