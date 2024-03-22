Snake Venom Case: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Gets Bail after 5 Days

New Delhi/Noida: Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, arrested for supplying snake venom in rave parties, got bail on Friday, March 22. While hearing the bail application on Friday, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Sessions Court ordered the release of Elvish.

Noida Police arrested him on March 17. From where the court sent him to jail for 14 days judicial custody. Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi said, "The court has granted bail to him on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each".

Two animal rights activists filed a complaint in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, requesting police protection in the snake poison case following what they claimed to be "life threats" from YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Gupta alleged in their plea that they received "threat calls" and were under pressure to back out of their case. The Gupta family, who live in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, also stated in their appeal that they belong to the People for Animals (PFA) organisation, which is led by Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

Elvish was detained by the police on March 17 along with five other people. They were all accused of violating the Indian Penal Code's Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Elvish was being questioned by the police and was placed under judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

The People For Animals (PFA) NGO lodged a complaint last year, prompting the Noida Police to raid a banquet hall in Sector 51 and apprehend five individuals. In its First Information Report, the PFA named Elvish and charged him with throwing rave parties wherein they attracted foreign guests and arranged for deadly snakes. Yadav was subject to the 29 NDPS Act by the Noida Police.

When someone is a part of a drug-related conspiracy, such as the purchase and selling of drugs, they are subject to the 29 NDPS act. Giving bail to an accused person arrested under this legislation is not an easy task.