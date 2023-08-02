WATCH AASHIKA BHATIA FINDS JAD HADID VERY CHILDISH SEES ABHISHEK MALHAN OR ELVIS YADAV AS POSSIBLE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS OTT 2

Aashika Bhatia is the latest contestant to be evicted from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In a conversation, she expressed how fellow contestant Jad Hadid is extremely toxic and childish, because of which they never got along. She also said that she can't fathom how others have a soft spot for him. She also picked her favourites from the show who she believes should win the reality show, and also who's more likely to win it. According to Aashika, it's going to be a tough fight for the winner's trophy between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as both of them enjoy a loyal fan following.