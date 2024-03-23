Bigg Boss OTT-2 Winner Elvish Yadav Granted Bail in Assault Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Elvish Yadav was produced before court in connection with a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern. The Gurugram Police had sought a production warrant for him three days ago.

Gurugram: A Gurugram court on Saturday granted bail to Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav in an assault case involving YouTuber Sagar Thakur.

Uttar Pradesh Police took Elvish to Gurugram and presented him before the Judicial Magistrate. The court handed over his custody to the Gurugram Police.

Gurugram Police, which had filed an application seeking a production warrant for Elvish, recorded his statement in connection with the case and then produced him before the court. After which, Gurugram court heard the bail application and granted bail to Elvish.

Based on a complaint filed by Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, Gurugram Police had registered a case against Elvish. He was accused of assaulting Maxtern. In a video that surfaced, Yadav was seen slapping Maxtern after throwing him on the ground. Elvish later shared a video apologising for the incident and alleged that it had been pre-planned by Maxtern.

Earlier, Yadav was granted bail in a snake venom case by the Gautam Buddha Nagar court.

During his appearance in Gurugram court today, Yadav's father hugged him and whispered something in his ear. The police station in-charge standing next to him expressed displeasure and asked about the man's identity. When Yadav informed that he is his father, SHO said that he will be able to meet his son only after getting bail.

Elvish did not speak to reporters after being granted bail.

