SC Refuses to Entertain a Plea by BRS's K Kavitha against Her Arrest in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the bail plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha against her arrest in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kavitha, that the court was not willing to entertain her plea. The bench told Sibal, representing Kavitha, to not get emotional. This will take time. The bench told Sibal that regarding bail you have to go to trial court.

The bench made it clear to Sibal that it would not entertain a bail plea directly because a political person is involved or the person can afford to come directly to the apex court. The bench told Sibal to move the trial court first.

(More Details Are Awaited)