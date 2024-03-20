Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC Grants 5-Week Interim Bail to Hyderabad-Based Businessman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted five-week interim bail to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, who was arrested in a money-laundering case in relation with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta granted the interim bail to Boinpally, after considering the health condition of his wife. Boinpally claimed that she is suffering from various ailments. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that he has been under custody since October 9, 2022.

The apex court asked him to give a phone number to the Enforcement Directorate officials so that they can remain in touch with him. The apex court directed the petitioner to surrender his passport and also not leave the National Capital Region except for a visit to his hometown Hyderabad.

The bench ordered the petitioner's release on interim bail from the date he is released on the terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court

The apex court was hearing a plea by Boinpally against the judgment delivered by the Delhi High Court in July 2023 denying him bail. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 29.

Last year, the apex court granted bail to Benoy Babu, regional manager of Pernod Ricard India in the money laundering case in connection with the Delhi liquor policy, after observing that there were certain contradictions between the allegations of the ED and the CBI. Earlier this month, the apex court dismissed a curative plea filed by Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who is also an accused in the case, against denial of bail.