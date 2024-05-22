ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Dinesh Karthik’s Controversial LBW Survival Leaves Kumar Sangakkara Livid

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Umpiring standards have often faced scrutiny in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as there have been many controversial calls. The Eliminator played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw a controversial umpiring decision as well and fans expressed themselves on social media in the aftermath.

File Photo: Dinesh Karthik (Source: AP)

Ahmedabad: The umpiring standards have been a topic of discussion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought it to the fore as a dubious ruling from the third umpire made RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara livid.

RR invited RCB to bat after winning the toss and the incident occurred in the 14th over when pacer Avesh Khan bowled a back-of-length delivery to senior wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik. The batter missed the line of the ball and the ball hit his pads. The fielding side appealed for the LBW and the umpire raised his finger in quick time.

However, the wicket-keeper-batter looked confident when he decided to take a review in a few moments. The decision was sent upstairs and the UltraEdge showed that there was a spike as the ball passed near the ball resulting in the reversal of the decision.

However, when the replays showed it from a side angle with the spike it appeared like the spike was for the impact of the bat crashing into the pads as there was some distance between bat and ball when UltraEdge showed the spike. The spike was considered conclusive evidence and the third umpire Anil Chaudhary overturned the decision.

Sangakkara and the Royals were in shock after the decision and the head coach was seen furious. He was also seen questioning the decision of the umpire. Spectators made a note of the incident and they expressed themselves on the internet.

TAGGED:

RR VS RCBDINESH KARTHIKKUMAR SANGAKKARAIPL 2024

