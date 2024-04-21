IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Becomes Third Cricketer To Play In 250 Games

Kolkata: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik etched his name in the history books by becoming the third cricketer to play 250 matches in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) after veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni and India captain Rohit Sharma.

Karthik has been in superb form in the ongoing tournament and has been providing some brilliant finishes for his franchise. He has amassed 226 runs from six innings so far with an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45. The right-handed batter is in contention to earn a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad for India and he has been one of the major contributors in the RCB batting unit.

Karthik has played for six teams so far in the history of the coveted tournament. He started the campaign with Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) with 1,128 runs from 60 matches with a strike rate of 126.03. The 38-year-old then moved to Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) and made 282 runs with a strike rate of 128.18. Karthik scored 1,143 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders with a strike rate of 140.42.

The right-handed batter has 696 runs to his name while playing for Gujarat Lions with a strike rate of 132.57. Karthik boasts the best record for RCB scoring 837 runs at a strike rate of 163.80. Also, he is one of the players to play for most franchises (six) in the IPL along with Parthiv Patel, Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa.

With the T20 World Cup to be held this year in the USA and the Caribbean, Karthik has been in the limelight thanks to his brilliant form for the contention in the Indian line-up.