BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's Films Come Crashing Down

Hyderabad: This year on Eid, the box office witnessed a titanic battle between Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite the stark differences in genres, the competition between the top Bollywood actors remained captivating. However, neither of these films could draw large crowds, and things went downhill as the films faced their first litmus test on Monday.

While BMCM had a sluggish box office start, it was, however, ahead of Maidaan throughout. On its fifth day of release, it brought in Rs 2.50 crores at the box office, its lowest so far. In its first five days at the theatres, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to rake in Rs 43.30 crore.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, the film features Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. The actioner is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and hit theatres on April 11 alongside Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama Maidaan. Maidaan, starring Devgn, is one of those films that garners praise but failed to make it big in theatres.

Devgn's Maidaan too collapsed with a sharp decline in box office receipts, failing to pass the litmus test on Monday. As of the fifth day of its release—which does not include paid previews—it does not even make past Rs 25 crore mark. Based on early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the sports drama saw a significant decline on its fifth day, earning Rs. 1.50 crore, taking its total to Rs 23.50 crore. Monday's receipts for the film saw an almost 76% decline from the previous day.

In order for Maidaan to sustain, it may need to pick up during the week; otherwise, at the end of the week, it may burn out. The sports drama, which features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is a biopic of the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the Indian National Football team's most successful coach and has helped India win two gold medals at the Asian Games. Boney Kapoor is the producer of the movie, which also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.