Akshay Kumar Set to Make Tollywood Debut with Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Hyderabad: Kannappa, starring Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vishnu Manchu, is growing its cast roster. Akshay Kumar is the latest one to join the stellar cast of the mythological fantasy drama about Lord Shiva's follower. This will be his first Tollywood flick.

Ramesh Bala, a film trade analyst, announced on X that Akshay had been signed in for the film. He posted, "Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar has joined the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget Movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing, and @realsarathkumar, @akshaykumar is another impressive addition to the film's cast. Stay tuned for more exciting updates (sic)."

However, this is not Akshay's first non-Hindi film as the actor appeared in a bi-lingual film called Ashaant in 1993, which was released in Kannada as Vishnu Vijaya. This indeed was his first South Indian film. Years later, he made his Tamil debut in Shankar's 2018 film 2.0, which stars Rajinikanth. This way, Kannappa will be his third South Indian venture, however first in Telugu language.

Kannappa's cast includes prominent stars. Aside from Vishnu and his father, actor Mohan Babu, the film features Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and others. Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma will compose the film's music, while Sheldon Chau has been assigned the cinematography with Anthony given editing duties.

Kannappa is Vishnu's dream project, which is bankrolled by Mohan through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The former penned the screenplay for the film, which is based on a story by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad. While Kajal Aggarwal and later Nupur Sanon were initially cast as the female leads, they both declined for various reasons, with Preity Mukhundhan replacing them. The film will be shot in Telugu and will be dubbed into other South Indian languages and Hindi.