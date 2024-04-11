Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X Review: Tweets to Go through before Booking Tickets for Akshay Kumar Film

Hyderabad: The much-awaited movie Bade Miyan Chote Miya debuted in theatres today April 11 in conjunction with Eid. With a cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, this action-packed epic has audiences very excited. The film is currently trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) with early reviews and responses from netizens.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

A look at X posts provides insight into how the public feels about the movie. The film has garnered mixed response online with many praising the film for its intense action scenes, compelling plot, and dynamic performances. While some have praised the film's amazing visual effects and heart-pounding action, others have praised Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar for their captivating on-screen chemistry.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Just finished watching #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan & mind is blown @akshaykumar Sir you are the absolute OG of this genre @iTIGERSHROFF you were absolutely phenomenal @aliabbaszafar Sir what a slick action entertainer you’ve made..Loved the action & humour.@jackkybhagnani so so proud of you & many congratulations to the entire team for a blockbuster."

Another user wrote: "Exactly what I wanted & more than what I expected, #aliabbaszafar and his style or you can say a way of presenting character is awesome. It's clear winner no clash can touch this Strom. totally satisfied with the out put man (sic)." Other positive review read: "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan review : The action blocks, interval block, direction, VFX, Story, screenplay, presentation, cinematography & songs. #BMCM offers you everything. Perfect movie to enjoy with family."

However, among the praise, several X users have also provided critique, highlighting specific areas they believe the movie could have done better. Giving one star to the actioner, a user wrote: "When you realise you watched the worst /crap movie of all time. WHAT A DISASTER. Aaz has made sure this is the end of #AkshayKumar career. Skip this Pathetic 1 ⭐️ #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan" Another negative review read: "BMCMReview : Average. Same Repetitive Story Of Hero & Villian. Scenes Copied From War & Pathaan. Music & BGM Is So Cringe That Whenever It Comes Between The Story It Makes It Worst. Although The Film Has Good Action Sequences & Dialogues."

Overall, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's X reviews present a mixed bag of excitement and expectations. This pan-Indian film, which was shot in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is generating significant buzz due to its star cast and Hollywood-style action sequences. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be interesting to watch how the film flares in the coming days.