BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 4: Akshay's Film Races past Rs 40 Cr, Leaves Ajay's Flick Far Behind

Hyderabad: The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action spectacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, is posing a serious threat to Maidaan at the box office. The action drama starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar had a phenomenal opening weekend in theatres despite the clash with Ajay's sports drama Maidaan. The movie has reportedly made over Rs 40 crore at the box office, according to the most recent report on Sacnilk.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

According to the portal, early estimates put Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's day 4 collections at Rs 9 crore. Despite not yet hitting double digits, this is the movie's second-highest single-day earnings following its opening-day totals. BMCM grossed Rs 15.65 crore net on its first day of release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Of these, Hindi accounted for Rs 15.5 crore of the total.

Early estimates state that the actioner has made Rs 40.75 crore in India as of today, taking into account the data from day 4. According to the statistics, on its fourth day in theatres, the movie's Hindi occupancy was recorded at 21.41 percent. This pan-Indian film, which was filmed in places like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, centres on two Indian army officers, who are sent to battle Prithviraj Sukumaran's character. Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, and Sonakshi Sinha all have important parts in the movie.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama made more than Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office. The film, which is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, is directed by Amit R Sharma. Based on preliminary estimations by Sacnilk, Maidaan has earned approximately Rs 6.25 crore so far.

The film opened to Rs 4.5 crore. It went on to make Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 5.75 crore on its second and third days, respectively. Taking into consideration the day 4 collection, Maidaan has succeeded in minting Rs 21.85 crore.