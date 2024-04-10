Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn's Stellar Performance Garners High Praise

Hyderabad: The makers of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have delayed their release dates to April 11. However, Ajay capitalised on the first mover advantage by arranging press screenings for Maidaan before the film's official release. Now, prior to its release, Ajay Devgn's Eid 2024 release Maidaan is receiving all the proper buzz.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who is known for films like Tevar, Badhaai Ho, and Lust Stories 2, is now back with a sports drama titled Maidaan with Devgn taking the centresatge. With early screenings, early reviews are also out. Amit Sharma has been receiving a lot of credit for his masterful storytelling. Moreover, as per X users, Devgn too shone in his role as the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Just finished watching #Maidaan #OneWordReview...#Maidaan: EXCELLENT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ #AjayDevgn has done a great job and has nailed the humor... #AmitSharma has taken it to a higher level." Another one wrote: "This type of films are made in an era🫡such an engaging, inspiring film. Hats off #AjayDevgn @ajaydevgn. #Maidaan is the best film ever produced in sports, based on the true event genre in the country."

Heaping rave reviews on the film, an X user wrote: "A Cinematic Masterpiece that Celebrates the Indomitable Spirit of Sportsmanship & Courage. A Story that Excels the Game, Inspiring generations to Dream Big & Fight Harder. Expecting the 4th National Award for @ajaydevgn!!" Another social media user posted: "Another Brilliant film by Ajay Devgan, a captivating tale of resilience. This underdog story will have you cheering for victory, both on and off the field. Don't miss it! Must watch."

The film revolves around Rahim, the Indian football coach who transformed sports in the nation, earning the Indian football team the moniker Brazil of Asia. India became the first Asian country to win gold medals at the Asian Games (1951 in New Delhi and 1962 in Jakarta) and even made it to the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

Apart from Ajay, the film features Priyamani, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao in key parts. Maidaan is bankrolled by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is scheduled to clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Thursday.