Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Dodges Release Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule?

ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again was supposed to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15. However, reports indicate that makers of Singham Again might postpone its release. The buzz around Ajay's cop drama hints that the film is likely to release around Diwali 2024.

Hyderabad: The clash between Singham Again and Pushpa: The Rule on August 15 has become a major discussion within the industry and on various social media platforms. These two movies are among the most significant releases of the year, catering to the same target audience. However, the latest reports suggest that the clash might not occur as Singham Again is not ready, possibly leading to a postponement.

According to a recent report by a newswire, Singham Again is not yet prepared for its release on August 15 and requires additional time for completion. Sources indicate that the makers are now considering a release date around Diwali 2024, which would likely avoid a clash with Pushpa: The Rule, also known as Pushpa 2.

As per a trade source, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and their team have been working tirelessly on the film Singham Again, aiming for a release during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, due to the complex nature of the project, the shoot is taking longer than anticipated. Both Rohit and Ajay are committed to ensuring that the film meets their vision without compromise, even if it means delaying the release.

Reportedly, discussions have already taken place with Jio Studios about postponing the film, and they have agreed to a Diwali 2024 release. The trade source further mentioned that the production team is now adjusting the VFX and background score timelines accordingly.

Singham Again marks the third instalment of the popular Singham franchise and the fifth film within the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the star-studded cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

While Akshay, Ranveer, and Kareena have previously appeared in the cop universe, Deepika, Tiger, and Arjun bring fresh perspectives to their roles, with Deepika and Tiger portraying police officers and Arjun taking on the role of a formidable antagonist.

