Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan release postponed; Akshay and Ajay starrer to clash on April 11

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced the revised release date for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in a social media video. Ajay Devgn also provided an update regarding the release of Maidaan. Both films will now clash at the box office on Eid, April 11.

Hyderabad: Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, which were supposed to hit theatres on April 10, will now release on April 11. The action thriller's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, announced the new release date in a social media post. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn also posted an update regarding Maidaan's new release date on his X account.

In the video, Akshay stated, "UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means that in India, it will be celebrated on April 11." Tiger continued, "We've always indicated that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released on Eid. We shall honour our word and meet you at the cinemas exclusively on April 11th." The actors shared the video on Instagram, writing, "Bade aur Chote aur Poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan during Eid with your family on April 11th."

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ajay Devgn wrote, "Mark your calendars!", while releasing a poster for his film with the release date of April 11. "#Maidaan will be released in Indian cinemas on April 10th, with special previews beginning at 6pm. Full-scale rollout will follow the Eid holiday on April 11th."

Talking about Maidaan, it is a sports biography in which Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football team's coach and manager from 1952 to 1962, during which time the country won two Asian Games gold medals and advanced to the semi-finals of the 1956 Olympics. On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an actioner helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

