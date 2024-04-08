Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking: Akshay-Tiger's Film Outpaces Ajay Starrer

Hyderabad: The upcoming films Bade Miyan Chota Miyan and Maidaan's advance booking have started on Saturday and the flicks are receiving great response. The ticket sales show that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film seems to have surpassed the Ajay Devgn starrer. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold over 11,000 tickets, with an expected 3,000 shows across the country. In contrast, Maidaan has sold more than 9,000 tickets and is anticipated to have over 2,700 shows.

In terms of advance box office collections, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has garnered Rs 27.8 lakhs, while Maidaan has achieved Rs 20.76 lakhs in advance sales. A recent report from a newswire indicates that both films will now be released on April 11, with paid previews on April 10. Originally scheduled for April 10, the release dates were shifted due to Eid celebrations in India falling on April 11.

All screenings for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will commence from 6 pm on April 10. Tickets booked for shows before 6 pm will be refunded, considering the Eid holiday on April 11 as the official release day for the films.

The Central Board of Film Certification approved Maidaan without any cuts, with a runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan underwent modifications directed by the CBFC, resulting in a reduced runtime to 2 hours and 44 minutes. There are plans to further trim the film by eight minutes, making its final runtime 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar. On the other hand, Maidaan is helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, also featuring Priyamani in a pivotal role.