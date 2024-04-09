Ankita Lokhande Set to Mesmerize Audiences as Amrapali in Sandeep Singh's Web Series

Hyderabad: Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in filmmaker Sandeep Singh's web series Amrapali, the revered and enchanting royal dancer hailing from the ancient Indian Republic of Vaishali. The Pavitra Rishta actor has been selected to portray the lead role in Amrapali, the distinguished and alluring Nagarvadhu.

The narrative will follow her transformation from an esteemed courtesan to her decision to embrace the life of a Buddhist nun. It will depict a wide spectrum of emotions and the challenges faced by Amrapali, who eventually renounces worldly pleasures and embraces the path of celibacy as a devoted follower of Buddhism.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "ANKITA LOKHANDE TO STAR IN SANDEEP SINGH’S WEB SERIES ‘AMRAPALI’… ISMAIL DARBAR MAKES A COMEBACK… Filmmaker #SandeepSingh teams up with #AnkitaLokhande for a magnum opus series about the royal courtesan #Amrapali… A #LegendStudios production. Music maestro #IsmailDarbar to make a comeback with this show. (sic)"

Speaking of the web series, the director told a newswire that Amrapali was renowned for her beauty and elegance, emerging as one of the most formidable figures in Indian history. He stated that Ankita Lokhande, who dazzled audiences with her exceptional performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, stood out as the perfect fit for the role.

He further mentioned that her portrayal displays the qualities of a captivating princess and a nagarvadhu, accentuated by her exceptional dancing skills. he emphasised that Ankita's ability to express emotions through her eyes will truly encapsulate the essence of Amrapali.