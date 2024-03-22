'Aap Log Bahar Chaliye': Ankita Lokhande Lashes out at Paps at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Ankita Lokhande gets angry at the paparazzi for their behaviour at the screening of her latest film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, is released today.

Hyderabad: Actor and Bigg Boss 17 participant Ankita Lokhande got upset with the paparazzi who tried to enter a cinema hall in Mumbai during the screening of her recently released film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The movie, which features Randeep Hooda in the lead role, hit the silver screens on Friday, March 22. On Thursday evening, a special screening of the film was organised for the celebrities.

Numerous photos and videos from the screening have circulated on social media. In one video, Ankita is spotted with her fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, heading towards the cinema hall while being followed by paparazzi. The video captures a few photographers almost entering the theatre with their cameras. This behaviour of them made Ankita disappointed, leading her to reprimand them.

She urged them to be quiet and leave the cinema hall. "Aap log bahar chaliye, please. This is really not right. This is really not done. Film chal rahi hai yaar andar. Kya baat hai ye," Ankita told the paparazzi.

In the movie, Ankita, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, portrayed the character of Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Savarkar, whereas Randeep played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ankita and Randeep. Besides acting, Randeep also took on the roles of director, co-writer, and co-producer. The film was released in theatres in both Hindi and Marathi.

