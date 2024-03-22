Swatantrya Veer Savarkar X Review: Check out What Netizens Have to Say about Randeep Hooda's Film

Hyderabad: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed and starring Randeep Hooda, has finally hit theatres on March 22. Apart from Randeep, the film also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in key parts. The film depicts the adventures and sufferings of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar during the fight for India's independence. The film has been garnering positive reviews on X based on its first day first shows.

Many on social media heaped praises on the film's plot and Randeep's performance in the film. Taking to X, a movie buff wrote: "#1day #1show of #Veersavarkar you , must watch movie as an Indian this is our pride to see veer Savarkar biography in cinemas #AnkitaLokhande @RandeepHooda knows what audience actually want something real and powerful is coming in Bollywood so exited for the movie #22march"

Not just Randeep's acting skills, his co-star Ankita Lokhande too was well appreciated for her role in the film. Showering love on Ankita, a user posted: "Ankita Lokhande's portrayal in the Veer Savarkar movie is a testament to her commitment to excellence." Another one said: "Just watched this #Sawarkar movie🤩⭐ Acting was top notch ⭐ hats off to #RandeepHooda he made full detail movie on savarkar every screenplay have a meaning not any additional masala shown it's pure classic biopic of our Veer Savarkarji.Must watch this movie with your family."

Another review of the film read: "Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar . What a movie . A freedom fighter every Indian should know , learn and be proud of." The film marks Randeep and Ankita's first collaboration and their screen presence has already won the hearts of netizens. Their chemistry in the film also received much praise.

The film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar centres on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life from the early 1900s till his death, as interpreted by Hooda. The film depicts Savarkar as a great student at his institution who begins to exhibit reformist tendencies early in his life. He causes waves with his strong views on 'Abhinav Bharat', following which he travels to the United Kingdom to master their law, where he also writes a book about India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar then quickly rises as one of the most significant revolutionary forces among Indians around the globe.

Directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays Savarkar, the film looks to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and bold portrayal of India's armed revolution for independence. The film is bankrolled by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, with Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty serving as co-producers.