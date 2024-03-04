Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer Gives Glimpse of the Man Most Feared by British

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer Out

The trailer of Randeep Hooda's forthcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was unveiled on Monday. Randeep, best known for films like Highway, Extraction, Kick, and Sarbjit, makes his directorial debut with this film.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar unveiled the trailer for the movie starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, on Monday, March 4, 2024. The movie is based on the life of freedom fighter, activist, writer, and revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Veer Savarkar.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Randeep plays the freedom fighter in the movie, which is also helmed by him. The film's trailer was revealed at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu. Randeep took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Monday to share the trailer with his fans.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, set to be released on March 22, this year, is a riveting voyage that tells the story of Veer Savarkar. Randeep's performance looks like a tour de force. The trailer shows him in a variety of unique avatars as he plays the character of a freedom fighter in the movie.

Ankita Lokhande, best known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta, will star opposite Randeep in the biographical film. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh believes that Veer Savarkar has been misunderstood by many throughout history and that the movie would clarify the truth about him and his efforts.

Randeep Hooda directed and co-wrote the movie with Utkarsh Naithani. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, and it also stars Amit Sial in a key role. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born May 28, 1883, in Nashik, Maharashtra. The film will be released in Hindi and Marathi.

READ MORE

  1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande roped in to star opposite Randeep Hooda
  2. On Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary, Randeep Hooda shares first look from freedom fighter's biopic
  3. Veer Savarkar biopic announced on Shaheed Diwas, Randeep Hooda to play titular role

TAGGED:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer OutRandeep HoodaAnkita Lokhande

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.