Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer Gives Glimpse of the Man Most Feared by British

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar unveiled the trailer for the movie starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, on Monday, March 4, 2024. The movie is based on the life of freedom fighter, activist, writer, and revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Veer Savarkar.

Randeep plays the freedom fighter in the movie, which is also helmed by him. The film's trailer was revealed at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu. Randeep took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Monday to share the trailer with his fans.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, set to be released on March 22, this year, is a riveting voyage that tells the story of Veer Savarkar. Randeep's performance looks like a tour de force. The trailer shows him in a variety of unique avatars as he plays the character of a freedom fighter in the movie.

Ankita Lokhande, best known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta, will star opposite Randeep in the biographical film. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh believes that Veer Savarkar has been misunderstood by many throughout history and that the movie would clarify the truth about him and his efforts.

Randeep Hooda directed and co-wrote the movie with Utkarsh Naithani. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, and it also stars Amit Sial in a key role. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born May 28, 1883, in Nashik, Maharashtra. The film will be released in Hindi and Marathi.