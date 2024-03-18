'Unbelievable': Randeep Hooda's Astonishing Transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Stuns Fans

Randeep Hooda stuns fans with a glimpse of his astonishing transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Set to hit big screens on March 22, the upcoming film also marks Randeep's directorial debut.

Hyderabad: Randeep Hooda, known for his unwavering commitment to his roles, is taking it to a new level in his upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, where he also debuts as a director. Portraying the lead role of Veer Savarkar, Hooda underwent a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 26 kilograms to authentically embody the character, particularly for scenes set in a prison.

Sharing a glimpse of his startling change on social media, Hooda posted a photo showcasing his visibly protruding bones, leaving him almost unrecognizable, captioning it "KAALA PAANI." The internet erupted with praise for his dedication, with users hailing him as a true actor, akin to the "Christian Bale of Bollywood," while others simply exclaimed "Unbelievable."

Earlier, producer Anand Pandit revealed Hooda's extreme commitment, stating that during filming, the actor sustained himself on just one date and a glass of milk daily, reflecting his profound immersion in the role. Initially slated to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Hooda assumed the directorial reins after Manjrekar's scheduling conflicts. Hooda also contributed to the screenplay and dialogues alongside Utkarsh Naithani.

The film, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films, is set to hit theaters on March 22. During the teaser launch, Hooda expressed his admiration for Savarkar's remarkable life and the privilege of bringing it to the screen on the icon's 140th birthday.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, also featuring Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, promises an immersive cinematic experience, adding another chapter to Hooda's history of transformative performances, as seen in his prior portrayal for the 2016 film Sarabjit, where he shed 20 kilograms in just 28 days.

