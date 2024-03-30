Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Feature in Vishal Mishra's Laa Pila De Sharaab Music Video

Hyderabad: Actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande is coming with a new music album with her businessman-husband Vicky Jain. The actor took to her social media handle on Saturday to share the first-look poster of their upcoming song, titled Laa Pila De Sharaab. The release date of the song is yet to be announced but this song is sure to 'captivate' all listeners' souls.

Ankita shared the poster on her Instagram handle with the caption "#LaaPilaDeSharaab Set to captivate your soul soon..." In the poster, the Pavitra Rishta actor can be seen wearing a beautiful blue coloured Anarkali suit, whereas Vicky is seen in a blue satin shirt paired with black pants. The poster also shows Vicky gazing at Ankita as he lies on a white mattress while holding a wine glass in his hand.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Can'tttt waitt (followed by a red heart emoji)." Another wrote, "This will be huge for vicky bhaiya stepping into acting world..i'm sure he is gonna ace it as he is excellent at whatever he does..good luck vicky bhaiya." A social media user commented, "Manku and bikku's first onscreen collaboration can't waitt to see it."

The song Laa Pila De Sharaab, sung by the renowned singer Vishal Mishra, has been penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The direction for the song was handled by Mihir Gulati.

While Ankita Lokhande is a well-known figure in the entertainment realm, her spouse Vicky Jain gained fame recently when he appeared on Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the show, the couple were frequently spotted engaging in disagreements, sparking speculations about a possible separation. However, following Ankita's exit from Bigg Boss 17, she clarified that she and Vicky are still very much together.

