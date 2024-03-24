Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 2: Randeep Hooda's Film Picks up Pace; Registers 100 Pc Hike

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 24, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 2: Randeep Hooda's Film Picks up Pace; Registers 100 Pc Hike

Randeep Hooda's biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opened to positive feedback from both critics and audiences. On the second day, the film's witnessed an increase in its box office collections by 100 percent.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's directorial venture Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had a modest start when it released in theatres on March 22. However, early estimates for day two show a tremendous increase in the box office receipts of the film. The film is based on the life and events of independence fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Randeep plays the title role in the film.

Hooda's film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opened to Rs 1.50 crore on Friday. However, in just two days, the film's overall earnings surpassed Rs 3.30 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, a more than 100 percent increase in box office revenues. Moreover, it is expected to perform even better on Sunday as a result of excellent word of mouth.

Unlike the Madgaon Express, which released on the same day as Hooda's film, there is no Buy One Get One deal for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Although Sunday's profits are projected to be in the range of Rs 4-5 crores, the film's success will be determined by its ability to maintain momentum over the weekdays for a solid first week.

Talking about the film, it depicts the journey and sufferings of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar during the struggle for India's independence. It is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Randeep, for the film, underwent a major transformation. Last week, he posted a photo of himself, looking lean and deprived. Hooda was shirtless in the photo, holding his phone to capture the photograph. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "KAALA PAANI #BTS." In addition to Randeep, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stars Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Apinderdeep Singh, Mark Bennington, and others.

