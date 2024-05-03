Amazing: Hrithik Roots for Girlfriend Saba Azad's Film Minimum as It Leads UK Asian Film Festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan pays a nod to his girlfriend Saba Azad's film Minimum, which opens the 26th UK Asian Film Festival.The actor never shies away from expressing his love for his partner, actor and singer Saba. Recently, he gave a shout out to his lady love rooting for her film Minimum as it opens the UK Asian Film Festival.

To show how happy he is of her, the actor recently expressed his admiration for Saba and the cast of her film Minimum. Taking to Instagram, the actor showered her with love while praising her flick. Hrithik took to Instagram stories to share the poster for Saba's film, which will open the 26th UK Asian Film Festival in London.

Rooting for his girlfriend and the entire team, the Fighter actor wrote, "O the joys of watching a vocal contortionist at play. This is going to be amazing," alongside a clapping and heart emoji. The film is helmed by Rumana Molla, a newbie director. Apart from Saba, the film stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana, Naseeruddin Shah and Saba.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship public on Instagram after dating for a while. Since then, the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They are frequently spotted together at public and private occasions.

On the professional front, Hrithik was recently seen in Fighter, an action-thriller starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others. While riding on the popularity of the film, the actor is also presently busy filming his upcoming film, War 2. The film is a sequel to War (2019), which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.