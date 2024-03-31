Nothing, Just Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad and Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Partying Together in Goa

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

Nothing, Just Hrithik Roshan's Gf Saba Azad and Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Rewrite Friendship Goals

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad and his former wife Sussanne Khan are rewriting friendship goals, if their latest social media posts are anything to go by. Their picture from a party in Goa takes social media by storm.

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, are rewriting friendship goals with their heartwarming camaraderie, evident in their recent social media exchanges. The duo recently marked Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, showcasing their close-knit bond.

Sussanne shared a delightful snapshot with Saba on Instagram, captioning it with affectionate words, “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine.” Graciously reciprocating, Saba reposted the image, expressing gratitude to Sussanne, “Thanks my sooz for the best time ever.” This endearing exchange unveils their special connection, complete with adorable nicknames – ‘Saboo’ for Saba and ‘Sooz’ for Sussanne.

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan Rewrite Friendship Goals
Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan Rewrite Friendship Goals

Despite their past, Hrithik and Sussanne, who tied the knot in 2000 and share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, have gracefully transitioned into amicable exes. Their bond transcends mere co-parenting; they often unite for family vacations, prioritizing their children's happiness. While Sussanne has moved on romantically with Arslan Goni, their mutual respect is evident, with Hrithik extending warm wishes to Arslan on his special occasions.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad continues to shine in her professional endeavors, most recently captivating audiences with her portrayal in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu. In this cinematic tribute to the legendary voice of Raj Begum, Saba essays the titular role. The actor is also part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah.

Read More

  1. Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch
  2. Saba Azad showers birthday love on Hrithik Roshan; Sussanne Khan says '50 looks 30 on you'
  3. Hrithik Roshan's body transformation leaves fans astounded, here's how his ladylove Saba Azad reacts

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.