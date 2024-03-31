Nothing, Just Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad and Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Partying Together in Goa

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, are rewriting friendship goals with their heartwarming camaraderie, evident in their recent social media exchanges. The duo recently marked Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, showcasing their close-knit bond.

Sussanne shared a delightful snapshot with Saba on Instagram, captioning it with affectionate words, “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine.” Graciously reciprocating, Saba reposted the image, expressing gratitude to Sussanne, “Thanks my sooz for the best time ever.” This endearing exchange unveils their special connection, complete with adorable nicknames – ‘Saboo’ for Saba and ‘Sooz’ for Sussanne.

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan Rewrite Friendship Goals

Despite their past, Hrithik and Sussanne, who tied the knot in 2000 and share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, have gracefully transitioned into amicable exes. Their bond transcends mere co-parenting; they often unite for family vacations, prioritizing their children's happiness. While Sussanne has moved on romantically with Arslan Goni, their mutual respect is evident, with Hrithik extending warm wishes to Arslan on his special occasions.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad continues to shine in her professional endeavors, most recently captivating audiences with her portrayal in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu. In this cinematic tribute to the legendary voice of Raj Begum, Saba essays the titular role. The actor is also part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah.