Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer Fighter to Release on OTT on THIS Date

Hyderabad: The action thriller movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, will soon be available for streaming, allowing viewers to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Initially released in cinemas on Republic Day, the movie has achieved remarkable success by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office and Rs 200 crore net in India.

Despite receiving positive reviews, the film's box office performance was deemed below expectations due to its hefty production budget of Rs 250 crores. Although the movie showed strengths with engaging soundtracks, the fresh on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika, alongside stunning aerial sequences, Fighter failed to resonate with audiences, leading to lacklustre results. Now, the flick is gearing up for release on an OTT platform.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Hrithik shared a teaser of Fighter, announcing its forthcoming release on Netflix India at midnight on Thursday, March 21.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, best known for films like Pathaan and War, Fighter pays homage to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Siddharth and Mamata Anand's Marflix Pictures, the movie also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. In Fighter, Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his aviator call sign 'Patty'.