Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer X Review: Fans Long for Parineeti's Dialogue as Diljit Steals Screen Bit

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in key roles, was dropped on Thursday. Helmed by the esteemed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the trailer promises an immersive cinematic experience. Scheduled to release on a streaming platform on April 12, 2024, the trailer has heightened anticipation among viewers. Currently, social media is abuzz with a variety of responses to this upcoming film.

Following the release of the trailer, fans swiftly took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts to heap praises on Imtiaz Ali's direction. A fan wrote, "Loved the trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila - Imtiaz Ali is truly back with what he is best at." Another wrote, "@diljitdosanjh … smashing it !!!!! fabulous ….. Amar Singh Chamkila."

Amidst the excitement, a user eagerly anticipated Parineeti Chopra's role as Amarjot Kaur in the Imtiaz Ali film. The sentiments were overwhelmingly positive towards Parineeti, with wishes for her continued success. "Excited & How Here Comes Amarjot Kaur Aka @ParineetiChopra. Slaying It In #AmarSinghChamkila. We Parizaades Are Super Excited To See #ParineetiChopra Slay It In A Imtiaz Ali Film. Way To Go Parineeti We Love You Alot. God Bless You Always," the user wrote.

On the contrary, some viewers expressed disappointment over Parineeti Chopra's lack of dialogue in the trailer. One user voiced his concern, and wrote "I'm YELLING parineeti doesn't have even one line of dialogue in the trailer." Another viewer questioned the absence of dialogue for Parineeti's character, fearing a potential sidelining in the movie. The user wrote, "Why does Parineeti Chopra not have a single dialogue throughout the course of this trailer? Amarjot and Chamkila were an interdependent duo that thrived off each other — I hope her character isn’t sidelined in the film :/ It would be so reductive, and such a pity."

Amar Singh Chamkila delves into the undisclosed true story of Punjab's original rockstar, who ascended from poverty to become the top-selling artist of his time in the 1980s. Despite his quick rise to stardom, Chamkila's controversial music sparked discussions and eventually resulted in his tragic assassination at the age of merely 27 years. The trailer pledges to lead viewers on an enthralling journey through the highs and lows of Chamkila's extraordinary life, highlighting his enduring influence on music and culture.