Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila Song Naram Kaalja Is out - Watch

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, will soon hit the OTT platform. To build anticipation among fans before the movie's release, the makers have been treating them to exciting new songs. On Thursday, the makers dropped yet another song titled Naram Kaalja, sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka.

In the two-minute and fifty-two-second song, Diljit and Parineeti are seen walking past a woman who critiques the lyrics of former's songs as offensive towards women. When the woman questions an elder lady's view about Chamkila's music, the response surprises her as the elderly lady enjoys his songs. Encouraged by this revelation, we see the women in the village secretly listening to a cassette of Chamkila's music and groove to the tunes on their rooftops and farmlands in Punjab.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The song centres on a woman expressing her freedom and resilience, defying societal norms and conventions, while also delving into the intricacies of relationships and gender roles fearlessly and defiantly. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the music of Naram Kaalja is directed by AR Rahman. The melodious notes of the flute in the song are played by Paras Nath, with Keith Peters contributing as the bassist.

Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote in the caption, "Chamkila mere andar bhi bole sada. #NaramKaalja out now!" Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, narrates the story of the legendary Punjabi singer of the same name, who was one of the top-selling Indian musicians in the 1980s. His fame soared with the hit song Takue Te Takua before his tragic demise at the age of 27, along with his wife and two band members. Bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.