Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Starrer Amar Singh Chamkila to Be out on THIS Date; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated film Chamkila made a huge announcement about the release date of the film on Monday. Makers of the upcoming biopic took to the official Instagram page of Netflix and shared the release date for the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Taking the OTT route, the film will be made available on April 12 only on Netflix.

Sharing the update, makers wrote: "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz 🪕 @imtiazaliofficial ’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!" The announcement made fans gush, however, many wished the film released in theatres. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "Rahman-Imtiaz-Irshad come together for Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and now this😭plus Diljit."

Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in leading parts. It tells the untold true story of Punjab original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who rose from the depths of poverty to the heights of popularity in the 1980s thanks to the sheer power of his music, enraging many along the way and eventually leading to his assassination at the age of 27. Chamkila was the highest-selling musician of his day and is still considered one of Punjab's top live stage performers.

When asked about the film, director Imtiaz Ali stated, "Making Amar Singh Chamkila on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."