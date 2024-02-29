Diljit, Parineeti's First Track Ishq Mitaye from Amar Singh Chamkila Underlines the Soul of Film

Makers of the highly anticipated film Amar Singh Chamkila treated fans with a musical extravaganza with their first song titled Ishq Mitaye. Starring the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, this musical extravaganza promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of melody and emotion.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, dropped the first single from the film. The song, titled Ishq Mitaye featuring the lead pair was released on February 29. Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on April 12.

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film's opening track with the caption: "Mere agge duniya ka rang saara fikka, Apne lahu se hi lagaaya maine tikka..MAIN HOON PANJAB! 🪕#IshqMitaye - OUT NOW on Saregama Music YouTube Channel #AmarSinghChamkilaOnNetflix - 12th April"

The song Ishq Mitaye is set to ignite hearts with its soulful tunes and vibrant rhythms. Describing it as a mix of distinctive style and colorful spirit, the post teases the excitement surrounding the film. The track offers a tantalizing glimpse into the musical odyssey that lies ahead. Ishq Mitaye has been rendered by Mohit Chauhan and composed by AR Rahman.

Amar Singh Chamkila tells the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses by the same name, who rose from the depths of poverty to the heights of popularity in the 1980s thanks to the sheer power of his music, enraging many along the way and ultimately leading to his assassination at the age of 27.

Chamkila, the highest-selling musician of his time, is still considered one of Punjab's top live performers. Talking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh previously said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am pleased to be returning to Netflix with yet another thrilling story. It's been a pleasure working with Parineeti and the entire crew that worked so hard to bring this lovely story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role."

