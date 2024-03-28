Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Shines as Punjab's Original Rockstar, Parineeti Adds Warmth

Hyderabad: Netflix has added the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila to their already impressive lineup. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The makers of the highly awaited film shared the trailer of the film on Thursday.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The 2 minute 37 seconds trailer showcases Diljit Dosanjh dreaming of making it big as a singer. He confronts his friend about how he keeps thinking about songs and is stuck in doing small time jobs. The film encapsulates his journey from poverty to rising as Punjab's infamous live singer. Adding to the excitement, Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to several of the film's songs.

The film tells the unsung true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's original rockstar, who ascended from poverty to fame in the 1980s. The highest-selling recording artist of his time. Chamkila was assassinated at the age of 27. Despite being so young, he is still considered one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever seen.

Shot in real locales, the film promises to bring viewers to the colourful and rhythmic world of Punjabi folk music, even down to the primitive Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila's voice used to roar. The music is composed by Maestro AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Diljit plays Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab', while Parineeti plays Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing companion. The film is bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. It will premiere on Netflix's OTT platform on April 12.