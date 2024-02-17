Allu Arjun Attends Pushpa Screening at Berlinale 2024, Celebrates Film's Warm Reception with Team

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 15, 2024, is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Currently amid post-production work with six months left until the release date, the film's makers are fully engaged in giving a cinematic experience like never before for audiences worldwide.

As the excitement around Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film continues to grow, the craze of Pushpa: The Rise remains strong on a global scale. Recently, at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, the acclaimed movie, helmed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, made a significant impact at the event.

Recently, a special screening of Pushpa: The Rise was held at the festival, drawing an overwhelmingly positive response from international viewers. The event was graced by Allu Arjun alongside the film's producer.

The makers of the film took to social media to share the exciting news of the screening, and wrote in the caption, "A special sizzle of #Pushpa was played at the Berlin International Film Festival. The craze and response for #Pushpa is amazing even among the global audience. A special screening of #PushpaTheRise at the festival is being organised today. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, Allu Arjun is poised to lead once again in this sequel helmed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil will also be joining the narrative. The makers are dedicated to delivering a captivating entertainment experience that not only meets but surpasses audience expectations.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is set to hit screens on August 15, 2024.