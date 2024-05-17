Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Black and Gold Ensemble; Daughter Aaradhya Wins Hearts

Hyderabad: Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again enthralled the world with her magnificent presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor dazzled on the red carpet on May 16, captivating spectators with her presence. Not just her beauty and her ensemble but also her daughter Aaradhya by her side won the hearts of netizens as she accompanied Aishwarya.

The Indian actor is a frequent visitor to the esteemed occasion. For her 21st appearance at Cannes this year, she chose an amazing black and gold outfit that embodied sophistication and glitz in equal measure on the red carpet. The former Miss World wore a gown with elaborate golden designs that oozed timeless elegance by fashion designers Falguni and Shane.

The gown had a long train adorned with lavish gold flowers and a regal charm all of its own. Aishwarya added a dash of grandeur to her appearance by accessorising her ensemble with big bold golden earrings. Her gown had a beautiful golden pattern on the front and enormous ruffled sleeves.

Even though she looked magnificent, it was Aaradhya sweet gesture that stole the limelight. Soon after Aishwarya's initial photos went viral on the internet, her admirers were in awe of the mother-daughter duo. While several applauded her for attending the event despite having an injured arm, one video in particular featuring Aaradhya went viral online.

Aaradhya accompanied her mother to Cannes and could be seen strolling hand in hand from their car to the main event in the video. Earlier, Aaradhya was also spotted with Aishwarya at the Mumbai airport, holding her mother's bag as she had an arm injury. The star received a great deal of praise and appreciation from both fashionistas and fans for both her professionalism and personal life.