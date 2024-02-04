UCC Draft Gets Uttarakhand Cabinet Approval, Bill Likely to Be Tabled in Assembly on February 6

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) report in a meeting here on Sunday. The bill is likely to be tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6. The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun. The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Dhami on Friday. The UCC Drafting Committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

At an event at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami on Friday said, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP."

The UCC drafting panel also comprised retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice-Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal. At its very first meeting in the second term, in March 2022, the Dhami government decided to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the UCC. (With agency inputs)

