UCC Implementation a Proud Moment: Dhami; Bill to Be Tabled in Assembly on Feb 6

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be a moment of pride for all and fulfillment of a promise made to the people of the state. After UCC is implemented in Uttarakhand, this will be the first state in India after independence to adopt it.

The UCC Bill is likely to be introduced in the Assembly on February 6. Prior to which, the proposal for UCC implementation will be discussed in Assembly today and Dhami will also hold a cabinet meeting in this regard.

"We had been waiting for this day and finally the auspicious moment has arrived. At one side Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration has been done under PM Modi and on the other side, the vow we had taken in front of people of Uttarakhand is on the path of fulfillment with the receipt of the draft. This is a proud moment for everyone and in line with BJP's resolution," he said while addressing a programme here.

Taking to social media, Dhami said that UCC will help in realising the 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' vision. "We have always been determined to provide equal rights to everyone in the state by realizing the vision of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji "Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat" and today we are taking this resolution towards accomplishment through UCC," he tweeted.

On Friday, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai led five-member UCC drafting committee had submitted the draft to Dhami. The proposal to implement UCC in Uttarakhand was passed at the first cabinet meeting of the Dhami government on March 23, 2022. A committee that was set up to prepare the draft was extended four times with the latest being in January.

The draft submitted yesterday, lays down uniform legal framework in marriage, divorce and inheritance laws for all citizens.