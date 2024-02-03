Uttarakhand Government Set to Implement UCC but Citizens Unaware of New Bill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Although Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government is gearing up to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state with its decision to table the UCC Bill on February 6 during the Assembly session, not everyone in the state is aware of the new bill.

A team of ETV Bharat spoke to several citizens to know about their knowledge of the new bill. During the vox pop, it was found that several citizens had simply heard of the law, but very few had an in-depth understanding of it. One of the major reasons for this is that the draft of UCC was not made public.

However, some of them praised the government saying the UCC would bring progress and development to the country with a uniform law set for people of all religions. The people of Uttarakhand will also benefit greatly from this in future, they opined. Some of them also said that the UCC will especially benefit women by regulating live-in relationships.

Dhami stated that before being presented in the Assembly, the UCC draft will be reviewed, analysed and deliberated. The government-appointed panel submitted the final draft of the UCC to Chief Minister Dhami on February 2. However, there are several questions about how the general public is reacting to the UCC and how aware they are about the UCC.

If the UCC becomes functional, Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to do so. It has been in use in Goa since the time of Portuguese domination.

As per media reports, Uttarakhand's UCC Bill would make halal, iddat and triple talaq punishable and it might also impose a ban on polygamy. The bill will fix the marriage age for both men and women across religions. The UCC is also likely to regulate live-in relationships, media reports claimed.

The UCC will also provide all state residents, irrespective of religion, a unified legal framework for marriage, divorce, land and property, as per certain media reports.