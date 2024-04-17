LS Election 2024: TMC Releases 'DidirShopoth' Manifesto, Promises to Repeal CAA, Stop NRC, UCC

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

The TMC has released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promising social welfare measures and repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the opposition INDIA bloc wins power. The manifesto promises to control petrol and diesel prices, repeal CAA, and stop the National Register of Citizens exercise. The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January due to seat-sharing disagreements.

The TMC has released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promising social welfare measures and repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the opposition INDIA bloc wins power. The manifesto promises to control petrol and diesel prices, repeal CAA, and stop the National Register of Citizens exercise.

Kolkata (West Bengal) : Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released its manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, poll manifesto, promising jobs, housing for all, repeal of the CAA amidst other things. The ruling TMC in West Bengal promised to implement many welfare programmes if the people change the government at the Centre and give a victory to the opposition INDIA bloc in the current LS poll.

TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien released the manifesto at the TMC headquarters here listed out the promises their party would strive to fulfill when the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre this year.

The TMC in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "With #DidirShopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all!"

Speaking on their party manifesto, senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said that their party would make efforts for controlling fuel prices by ensuring the formation of the necessary price stabilisation fund. He also said that the TMC would given an assurance to stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

The other promises made in the TMC manifesto include 10 free LPG cylinders per year for BPL families and also delivery of ration items at the doorsteps pf the beneficiary families. Though the TMC abandoned the INDIA bloc three months ago over seat-sharing issues in West Bengal three months ago but it continues to claim as being part of the opposition alliance at the national level.

