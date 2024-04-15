Mercury Breaches 40 Degree C Mark in 18 Places across Odisha, Baripada Town Logs 41.4 Degrees

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Odisha experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with Baripada town reaching 41.4 degrees Celsius. 18 other places in the state, including Bhubaneswar, Chandbali, and Nuapada, also reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha experienced scorching temperatures on Monday with Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district recording 41.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, 18 places in the state reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. While Baripada was the hottest, Bhubaneswar, Chandbali, and Nuapada also faced sweltering heat, each reaching 41.2 degrees Celsius, weathermen said.

Other regions, including Jagatsinghpur, Paralakhemundi, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, also experienced temperatures ranging between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The IMD predicted that due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the day temperature would cross 40 degrees Celsius at many places during the next four days.

The temperature would be around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha while it would be between 39 to 42 degrees Celsius in the interior pockets, it added.

Moreover, night temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several areas over the next three days. In light of the heatwave conditions, the IMD has issued a Yellow Warning for Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal districts for April 16.

Hot and humid weather conditions would prevail at some places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur during the day, it said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed collectors to enforce a ban on outdoor activities for labourers and workers during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm to mitigate heat-related risks. Any non-compliance with these directives will result in strict action in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

