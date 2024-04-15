Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Predicted for Delhi, Heatwave to continue in TN, AP, Odisha: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over Delhi, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

For the national capital, the weather body predicted that Delhi will see maximum temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius on Monday. While no rain is predicted from Tuesday to Thursday, the sky will remain partly cloudy with strong winds.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 7 degrees Celsius vis-a-vis sweltering 39.1 degrees Celsius recorded on April 11, the hottest day of the season so far.

The weather body in its morning bulletin highlighted that a cyclonic circulation is positioned over northeast Rajasthan with an east-west channel spreading towards Gangetic West Bengal covering south Bihar, north Jharkhand, and south Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric level.

"High moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India on 15th April", it said.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 18 April. Under the influence of this, widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds will take place above Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Baltistan, and Gilgit on 15 April.

Heatwaves

IMD predicts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over Northwest India during the next 4-5 days and a rise in maximum by 4-6°C over Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

No remarkable changes in maximum temperatures are forecasted over Gujarat in the following two days and neither in the rest of India.

The weather body predicts Hot and humid weather to prevail over Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on Monday.

"Heatwave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam today", it said.

There are chances of hot and humid weather conditions over Yanam, coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karaikal till April 18.