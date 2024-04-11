PM Modi Chairs Meet to Review Preparedness for Heat Wave Conditions

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

PM Modi has reviewed preparedness for Heat Wave related situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the preparedness for heatwave conditions. He called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.

New Delhi: Amid a forecast for extreme weather conditions in summer months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday reviewed the preparedness for heatwave conditions and called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.

An official statement said Modi chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during April-June, with a high probability of such condition in central western peninsular India.

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, the statement said.

The timely dissemination of essential information, education and communication (IEC) awareness material, especially in regional languages, through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon at the meeting, it said.

"Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by the Health ministry and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," it said.

Modi stressed upon the whole of government approach, and said all arms of the government at central, state and district levels, besides various ministries, need to work on this in synergy.

He also stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals, highlighting the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

The principal secretary to the prime minister, home secretary, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department had said recently as the country prepares for the mammoth seven-phase general elections starting April 19.

Last Updated :17 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.