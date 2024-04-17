Assam: PM Modi Raises Slogan of "4th June 400 Paar" at Nalbari Public Meeting

PM Modi

Guwahati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle for BJP and its allies in Assam. Addressing an election meeting in Nalbari’s Borkura, PM Modi gave a new slogan “4 June 400 Paar ''. Asking people to chant “Phir Ekbaar Modi Sarkar”, he said that the entire country knows what will happen on June 4.

Typically starting the speech in Assamese, PM conveyed Rongali Bihu and new year Greetings to the people of the state and also reminded them that the birth celebrations of Lord Ram were being held in the temple at Ayodhya after 500 years with a 'Surya Tilak' ceremony. "We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram," the PM said at the rally.

Assuring to fulfil his government's guarantees, he said: “In 2014, Modi came with a hope, in 2019 Modi came with a belief and in 2024 Modi has come with a guarantee. And Modi’s guarantee means 'guarantee of completion of guarantees"

While announcing several benefits for the people in the next term, PM Modi said that 3 cr houses will be built for poor people in the next 5 years and free ration will be provided without discrimination. Further, he announced that Modi has given guarantee that all people above 70 years from a family will be covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and provided medical assistance of Rs 5 lakhs. Modi continued to highlight an array of benefits.

He said that Assam farmers will continue to get money from PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi and that Assam's development is proof that when there is a right intent, it brings the desired results. “A few days ago I laid the foundation of a semiconductor facility in Jagiroad that will have an investment of Rs 27000 Cr and will create 15000 jobs and Assam will be a hub of semiconductor industry. The investment in northeast is a example of our resolution of Vikshit Bharat and Vikshit Northeast,” he said.

“Assam is making records in terms of developments. In a state where there were no proper roads, 2500 Km National Highways have been built in the last 10 years. Only in Darrang-Udalguri, Barapeta and Kokrajhar road projects worth 2000 Cr are underway for the people of the area.” Modi said.

Listing out the developmental activities of his government, Modi continued, “The country's longest river bridge in Sadiya and longest rail-road bridge in Bogibeel are in Assam. In Guwahati, Assam has its own AIIMS. Barpeta and Kokrajhar has its own medical colleges. Works are going on rapidly to open cancer hospitals in five districts of the state. Six new engineering colleges have been gifted. With a budget of 90000 Cr, northeast gas grid has been under construction to meet the energy demands of the region. Under PM Urja Ganga Scheme, Barauni-Guwahati pipeline has been dedicated to the nation," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said that “northeast itself is a testimony of Narendra Modi's Guarantee. BJP has turned northeast source of opportunity which was earlier left amid all sorts of problems by the Congress. Congress fueled separatism while Modi embraced the northeast and brought peace within 10 years which congress failed to do in 60 years. Because your dreams are my resolution."

Also bringing up the scrapping of the Triple Talaq issue, he said that “Modi has relieved his Muslim sisters from the triple talaq and besides them, their whole family escaped from its effects."

PM Modi also raised the issue of Congress attacking him for wearing Assamese attires like Gamosa and said that it proves that Congress has no respect for Assamese people and their emotions. He continued that the continuous works carried out by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has ended all scope for congress revival.

The PM appealed to people to vote for the alliance candidates in Barpeta, Darrang-Udalguri and Guwahati in huge numbers on May 7.