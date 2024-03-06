Sandeshkhali: SC Agrees to Examine WB govt Plea Against HC Order Handing Over Shajahan Sheikh to CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order transferring the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal police to the CBI.

The high court had also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, be handed over to the central agency.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi along with advocate Astha Sharma, representing the West Bengal government, mentioned the state’s plea before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Singhvi informed the bench that ED has moved a contempt plea in the Calcutta High Court for not handing over Shahjahan Sheikh's custody. The bench said the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will fix a date for hearing the matter.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI. A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order on January 17. The single bench had ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

The state government had insisted that the investigation be given to the state police only, however the ED had sought transfer of the probe to the CBI.