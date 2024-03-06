Sandeshkhali Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 12.78 Crore

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs12.78 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the ongoing investigations against Shahjahan Sheikh and others.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, ED wrote, “ED Kolkata has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 12.78 crore in the form of 14 immovable properties in the nature of apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land and building in gram serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata and two bank accounts under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of Shahjahan Sheikh and others.”

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police under various sections of the IPC Act, Arms Act, SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and West Bengal State Highways Act against Shahajahan Sheikh and others, ED claimed in a communiqué.

ED investigations under PMLA, 2002 revealed that Proceeds of crime acquired by Shahjahan Seikh by commission of criminal activities relating to scheduled offences as mentioned in the above FIRs are being held, possessed, disguised and concealed by Shahjahan Seikh in the form of various movable and immovable properties, the federal probe agency said.

Further investigation is under progress, the federal probe agency said.

Shajahan Sheikh had been absconding after a team from the ED came under attack and injured several officials while they went on a raid at his Sandeshkhali residence in an alleged scam. He was recently nabbed by the WB Police after reportedly being absconding.