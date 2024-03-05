Sandeshkhali violence: NCW chief meets Prez, recommends President's rule in WB

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 minutes ago

NCW chief meets Prez, recommends President's rule in WB

After meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire. She recommended the President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence. Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire. "Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state," she said.

Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.

TAGGED:

NCWSandeshkhali violencePresidential RuleWest Bengal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.