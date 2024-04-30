Raghav Chadha Underwent Major Eye Surgery, Will Join Poll Campaign Once Better: Bharadwaj

By PTI

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has undergone eye surgery in the UK and will return to India for the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better. Chadha, who has been absent from the party's election campaigning, has developed a serious eye condition potentially leading to blindness.

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better.

He added that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Chadha will campaign for the party for the general assembly elections.

Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning. "Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj told PTI Videos.

On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign." "There are 11 players (in cricket). Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," he said while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

"We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," Mann added.

