Election Commission Working like 'Extended Wing of BJP': AAP

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that the party has filed two complaints with the EC over BJP's posts and hoardings, but no action has been taken. The EC issued orders and sent an email citing a violation of the "voluntary code of ethics."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that the party has filed two complaints with the EC over BJP's posts and hoardings, but no action has been taken. The EC issued orders and sent an email citing a violation of the "voluntary code of ethics."

New Delhi: The Election Commission is working like an "extended wing of the BJP", the AAP alleged on Wednesday after the poll panel ordered social media platform 'X' to take down select posts of the party for Model Code of Conduct violations.

The code came into force on March 16 with the commission announcing the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

The Election Commission (EC) has also ordered 'X' to take down certain posts of YSR Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the microblogging site had said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the party has filed two complaints with the EC over BJP's posts and hoardings but no action has been taken.

"It is the country's misfortune that the EC is working as an extended wing of the BJP. We have filed two complaints with the EC but no action has been taken," she said.

The orders by the EC were issued on April 2 and April 3 and a follow-up email was sent by it on April 10 in which it cited a violation of the "voluntary code of ethics" if 'X' fails to remove the four posts reported to it.

'X' said the EC has issued takedown orders requiring the microblogging site to act on posts containing political speech shared from elected politicians, political parties and candidates for office.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.